Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.02 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of TriNet Group worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 230.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,910 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,300. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

