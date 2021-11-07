Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $34,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.