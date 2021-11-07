Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,978 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $45,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.