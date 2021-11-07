ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $692,275.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $692,275.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,350.57 or 1.00072508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040942 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.34 or 0.00692677 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.