Chegg, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -510.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. Chegg has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

