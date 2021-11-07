Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 111.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.77. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

