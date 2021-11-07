Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $496.33 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $5,291,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

