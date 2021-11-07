Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.000-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CHE stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,718. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.86.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,960. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.