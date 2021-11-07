Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.000-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CHE stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,718. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.86.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,960. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
