Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $141.60

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $141.60 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Shares of LNG opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 40.93%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

