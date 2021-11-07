Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

