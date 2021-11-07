Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 1,156,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimerix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Chimerix worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

