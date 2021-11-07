Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,429,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

