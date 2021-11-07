Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.25 to C$15.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst traded as high as C$15.31 and last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 143535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

