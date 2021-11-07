Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $365.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $381.02 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $12.40 on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 237,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,713. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

