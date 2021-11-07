Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $365.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $381.02 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $12.40 on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 237,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,713. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

