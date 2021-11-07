Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
CIOXY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,487. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
