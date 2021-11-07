Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CIOXY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,487. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

