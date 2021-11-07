Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 392,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

