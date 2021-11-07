Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

CIEN opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

