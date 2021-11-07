Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years. Ciner Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CINR opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

