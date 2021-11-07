Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399,380 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

