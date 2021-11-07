Citigroup Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $188.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE UHS opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.65. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

