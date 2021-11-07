Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

LON:CKN opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,840.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,365.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

