Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRXT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

