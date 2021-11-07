Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 6.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.69. 30,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,663,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

