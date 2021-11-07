Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0181 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

