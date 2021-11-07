Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

