Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NET stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. Cloudflare has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

