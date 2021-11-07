Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

