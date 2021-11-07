Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Cohen & Steers worth $33,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 282.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

