Coin Artist Price Tops $1.69 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $26,749.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00002659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00251074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

