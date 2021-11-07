Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Position Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,365 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Colfax worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 469.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

