Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.