Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.
COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.