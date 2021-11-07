Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 476,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

CBAN opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.