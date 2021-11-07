Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 569,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.