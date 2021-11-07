Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 120.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,082,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 59.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

