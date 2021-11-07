Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CVGI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

