Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 266.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.