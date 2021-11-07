Comparing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gambling.com Group and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.65 $15.15 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 3.56 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.09%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats SCWorx on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

