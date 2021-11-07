Comparing Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) & Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Q BioMed alerts:

This table compares Q BioMed and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $30,000.00 485.99 -$13.49 million N/A N/A Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 91.43 -$70.82 million ($2.35) -8.51

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -1,337.05% Fulcrum Therapeutics -409.62% -67.47% -53.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Q BioMed and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Risk and Volatility

Q BioMed has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.