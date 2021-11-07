Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPSI opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $397,504. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 217.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

