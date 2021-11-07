comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,412.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of comScore by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

