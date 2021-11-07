Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Conduent stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conduent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Conduent worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

