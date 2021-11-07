Conduit (LON:CRE) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRE. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

LON CRE opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 872.95. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a market cap of £745.31 million and a PE ratio of -54.94.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

