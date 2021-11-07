Conduit (LON:CRE) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, October 18th.

CRE opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 483.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 872.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £745.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

