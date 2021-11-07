Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $20.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 5,726,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

