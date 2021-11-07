Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $93.60 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

