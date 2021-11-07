Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $20.00 on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

