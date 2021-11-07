Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $78.21. 3,651,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.