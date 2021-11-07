Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,335.71.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,157.87 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,459.99 and a 12 month high of C$2,270.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,964.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The firm has a market cap of C$45.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.79.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 64.720003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

