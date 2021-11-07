Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Contentos has a market cap of $76.30 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,504,216,171 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

