Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Continental Resources by 32,912.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.